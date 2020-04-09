Burlington sees and uptick in graffiti

Burlington Police Department says in March of 2019 they received two calls about graffiti, but last month, they received 12 calls.

Those numbers are just complaints compared to the actual rise in graffiti citywide, but they say it primarily in the downtown area.

The department says responses and enforcement have not taken a back seat, but BPD has tried to limit in-person contact especially when it comes to responding to calls of what they say are low-level vandalism.

"Target areas have been residences, there have been signs, electrical boxes, buildings, pretty much anything these graffiti taggers are considering canvass," Burlington Police Department Lt. Jason Lawson said.

Police say the punishment depends on the extent of the crime.

If the graffiti can easily be fixed, it may not lead to a charge or fine.

Significant damage can lead to a felony charge of vandalism and unlawful mischief.