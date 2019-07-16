Burlington settles lawsuit over no-trespassing order

A man represented by the ACLU of Vermont has settled a lawsuit with the city of Burlington over a no-trespass ordinance that banned people from visiting City Hall Park if they had committed prior offenses there.

The case goes back to July 2015, when police issued a no-trespass order to Jason Ploof, banning him from the park for 90 days for allegedly having an open container twice in the park.

Ploof was not given the opportunity to challenge the order and he was arrested for being near the fountain in the park during the 90-day ban.

City officials have now agreed to policy changes that guarantee an individual's right to exercise constitutionally protected activities on city properties.

In addition, the city agreed to work with the ACLU of Vermont and other stakeholders to draft an ordinance governing no-trespass orders.

Burlington will also pay Ploof and his counsel $13,500.