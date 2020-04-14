Burlington shooting suspect appears in court

A Burlington man accused of shooting a woman in the chest was ordered held without bail on Tuesday.

Joshua Brissette, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police say Brissette shot the woman Monday night on North Union Street in Burlington.

He appeared by video in court Tuesday morning after turning himself in last night.

He was also charged with stealing the victim's car.

According to court documents, Brissette and the victim were previously married and their disputes escalated over the weekend.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is recovering.