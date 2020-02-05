Burlington standoff ends peacefully

An early morning standoff between Burlington Police and a woman believed to be carrying a gun ended peacefully.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday near the police department on North Avenue. Police say callers reported the 37 year-old woman was distraught and carrying what appeared to be a handgun. They say she was also making comments she wanted to be shot by police.

Police secured the scene and held back, using surveillance cameras to monitor the situation while also trying to contact one of the woman's friends. After advancing towards the officers, police say they were able to get her to drop the gun and take her into custody. They determined the gun was a fake. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for a crisis evaluation.

"The men and women of the Burlington Police Department approach these high stakes situations with the benefit of both tactical and de-escalation training, experience, and a deep desire to keep people safe. This morning, they did just that," Police Chief Jennifer Morrison said in a statement.

