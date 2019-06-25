Burlington standoff results after man barricades himself with shotgun

A Burlington standoff resulted after police say a man barricaded himself in an apartment with a loaded shotgun, after hurting his pregnant girlfriend.

37-year-old William McDonald is behind bars facing aggravated assault charges.

He'll face a judge later Tuesday.

Burlington Police say they got a call from the woman around 10:45 Monday night saying she had been assaulted, bitten, choked and thrown down stairs at an apartment complex on Ethan Allen Parkway.

Police say she had injuries when they got there. And she told them McDonald had locked himself in his apartment with a loaded shotgun.

Because it is a densely-populated area, police brought out their Emergency Response Vehicle.

Eventually McDonald was arrested without injury.