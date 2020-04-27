Burlington street sweeping coming; cars must be moved

Vermont's largest city will be sweeping its streets starting next week and is asking residents to move their vehicles off the road at night.

The Burlington Public Works Departments say street sweeping is vital to the health of Lake Champlain and residents.

It says the work picks up sediment and leafy debris, which contain phosphorus, keeping it from entering the lake where it can lead to toxic algae blooms.

The department says it also keeps roads safer and limits flooding from clogged storm drains.

A map of which streets will be swept when can be found on the department’s website.

