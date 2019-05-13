Burlington substitute teacher at the head of the class

A real surprise on Monday for a Burlington substitute teacher when she showed up for work.

Kate Stein thought something was up at Hunt Middle School when she saw a cake and her husband and son. Then came the announcement: Stein was named the Kelly Substitute Teacher of the Year.

The district loves Stein's commitment and Stein loves the kids.

"I enjoy learning all the different kids, meeting them. And going in and having a change. Every day is different, every moment is different. And I really like the challenge of that," Stein said.

"It's her leadership. It's her commitment to the students. It's her passion for following through on what the teachers expect of her and administration expects of her. And her professionalism," said Eileen Candels of Kelly Services.

Stein was picked from more than 400 substitute teachers in seven supervisory unions.