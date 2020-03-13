Burlington superintendent pushes preemptive school closure

As grade schools in some parts of the country close to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the leader of Vermont's largest school district says he is advocating for a preemptive closure.

In a letter to the Burlington community Friday, Superintendent Yaw Obeng says, while it is not his decision alone to make, the district is planning for the possibility of closure. He says they have been developing virtual learning plans and strategies to feed children while the school is closed.

"Parents, please start preparing your families for the possibility of school closures, including the care of children if you need to continue to work outside of the home," Obeng said.

The latest virus patient in Vermont, a Chittenden County man in his 70s, is hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical in Burlington.

Aside from brief closures this week of schools in Williston, East Corinth, Wilmington and Whitingham, there has been no systematic closures due to the virus

