Burlington to close playgrounds, dog parks

The city of Burlington is moving to limit activities in some parks and might close car traffic on some streets to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The city had been encouraging people use park facilities for fresh air and exercise during the crisis, but so many people are using the parks, the city is now concerned about social distancing and has closed playgrounds and dog parks. Court sports like basketball and tennis are also shut down, and team sports are also discouraged.

The city is also concerned about how crowded the bike paths have become, so to give people more space to walk and bike, some streets will be closed to thru traffic.

