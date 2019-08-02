Burlington to pay homeowners for New North End sewage backup

The city of Burlington will pay for damages caused by a sewer overflow into six homes two weeks ago. The water department is now explaining how it happened and why it's taking responsibility.

Six homeowners on Lopes Avenue and Roseade Parkway in Burlington were appalled to find water and sewage flowing into their basements July 12.

"I saw the phone call this morning when I got up around 7 o'clock and she said, 'Look at your basement.' I go down there and yep, there's water and sludge in the basement," said Dan Herman, a homeowner on Roseade Parkway.

The mess came from an old sewer line that ran under the affected homes and was disrupted by construction. The water back-flowed into the sewer line, causing the noxious liquids to flow up through basement sinks, toilets and washing machines.

"Apparently when they put whatever they put down in the hole, it nicked a pipe, a sewage water pipe," said Robin Roberge, who lives on Lopes Avenue.

Because the water main broke due to construction by the water department, the city has assumed full responsibility for any damage that have occurred.) "We have been working with the folks who were most severely impacted. I believe there were about four houses that were severely impacted, with two that had small amounts. We've been working with them to expedite the insurance claims and get those things taken care of," said Megan Moir with Burlington Public Works.

In many cases, where water or sewage backs up into homes, the cost of damage would be split between the city and the homeowners, or fall completely on homeowners if the break is due to sewer lines not connected to the mains on public property, or storm damage.

The city does not have an estimate of the cost of the cleanup and repairs for the affected homes.