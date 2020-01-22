Burlington to send local alerts to residents

The mayor of Burlington says the city will expands its use of the state VT-Alert system to notify residents about emerging and urgent local issues.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Tuesday that city residents will be able to sign up for calls, text messages or emails about certain types of urgent alerts such as boil water advisories, major storm preparations, beach closures and snow-related parking bans.

The mayor's office says the service is available at no cost to the community.

