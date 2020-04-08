Burlington unveils new details on Green Stimulus Package

Burlington is unveiling new details about its Green Stimulus Package. The city plans to repurpose some of its existing energy efficiency funds and use them to pay for several green initiatives.

They include weatherizing low- and moderate-income rentals, increasing incentives to buy or lease electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. It also covers most of the cost of installing cold climate heat pumps and cash for appliances programs to get old, inefficient refrigerators, washers and dryers out of circulation.

Many of these projects require regulatory approval. Click here to learn more.