Burlington water system to get much-needed upgrade

Burlington's water system is getting a much-needed upgrade.

The city's water district applied for $30 million in funding in 2018 but didn't get approval from city council until this week.

Megan Moir of the Burlington Water Division says they'll use the money to update and replace pipes and filters. The team is first focusing on the disinfection system, replacing a 25-year-old system that's experienced multiple failures and lacks proper alarms.

Moir says they plan to begin the project after the rainy season to avoid potential overflows.

"So it's likely that folks are going to see us coming to main plant and really digging in on the disinfection system later on this summer of fall once we've cleared that weather pattern," Moir said.

The water district also plans to update computer systems and pump stations and to replace pipes in the city's waste water collection system