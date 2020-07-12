Burlington's BLM street mural decision to come Monday

The Burlington City Council will decide Monday night whether to join Vermont’s capital city in creating a Black Lives Matter Street mural.

Six councilors are pushing for approval to create the mural, similar to the one in front of the statehouse. If the proposal gets majority support, the mural would be painted on Main Street -- from South Winooski Avenue to St. Paul Street.

According to the resolution, councilors want to show “continued solidarity” and “honor a movement to bring justice and equality to Black members of our community and beyond who have been fighting for freedom for far too long.”

People on Church Street say they support the effort.

“Everybody needs to participate in this discussion and have a peaceful discussion about how we got to this,” said Adam Skiff of South Burlington.

Burlington resident Haven Williams says it’s important to him that the city to acknowledge the systemic disenfranchisement of Black people and other ethnic groups.

“It does speak to the different situations that different audiences have been put in in the United States and I think just raising awareness of the effects for those people in any way that we can, that’s obviously going to be very necessary,” Williams said.

But some people, like August Tallmadge of Colchester, say, while they are in favor of the mural, that alone isn't enough. Tallmadge says policy change should be the city's priority, not street art.

“If the city of Burlington isn’t willing to look at what they can do in terms of holding law enforcement accountable, in terms of investing in social services as well as reforming the criminal justice system, writing the words won’t mean anything unless there’s actually something behind it,” Tallmadge said.

If approved, the mural will be painted on Wednesday night. Councilors say the public is invited to help as long as participants physically distance and wear masks.