Burlington's City Hall Park closed for construction

Redevelopment construction on Burlington's City Hall Park started Wednesday, officially closing the park until the fall of 2020. But opponents of the project are still battling the city in court.

A group is opposed to the city cutting down trees for the redevelopment project. The city says there will be 48 healthy trees compared to 51 now, of which more than half are in declining health.

Opponents claim the city's construction permit expired back in March. A judge denied their request to block the project from the beginning. Now, the plaintiffs are asking the judge for a hearing on the matter.

Some parking spaces near the park will be temporarily closed for the construction.