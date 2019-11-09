Burlington's Mayor responds to Vt. AG's decision on BPD officer incident

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger believes the Vermont Attorney General made the right call, after ruling Officer Cory Campbell should not face charges following his involvement in a fight that may have contributed to the death of a Burlington man.

On March 11, outside the UVM Medical Center ambulance bay Burlington Police Officer Cory Campbell's body camera shows Douglas Kilburn coming at the officer and the officer fighting back with three punches that left Kilburn injured.

He died three days later from what the medical examiner would later call homicide -- in the medical, not the legal definition of the word.

Mayor Weinberger believes officers should be trained more in not inciting violent action through instigating.

"We're going to continue to be committed to being at the cutting edge of de-escalation techniques, doing everything they can, to avoid that physical conflict between officers and the public whenever possible," he said.

Mayor Weinberger feels that the Burlington Police Department is taking the right steps through instigation and de-escalation training.