Burlington's skate park closed due to social distancing concerns

The city of Burlington shut down the skate park due to problems with social distancing.

City officials made the decision to close the park over the weekend because they felt it would not be possible to maintain a safe distance between skaters. They've decided to keep the park closed this week too.

Officials say they will open it back up when Governor Scott decides to reopen state parks and outdoor recreation centers.

"Weather getting nicer -- it's just hard to maintain that safe social distancing as more and more people are coming out. Now we will look to the state for the guidance for re-opening up again," said Cindi Wight of the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront.

The city is asking skaters to respect the closure and keep an eye on the state and city announcements for when parks are allowed to reopen.

