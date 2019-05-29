Burst of construction rapidly changing Winooski's neighborhoods

Like many urban-renewal projects around the country, Winooski is undergoing a transformation in its "gateway" neighborhoods.

As part of what officials call a streamlined development review process, developers are knocking down homes and re-zoning neighborhoods for large apartment buildings. However some of the homes being taken down are on the city's historic register, including the famous Mansion House on Main Street, and not everybody in the Onion City is onboard.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Molly Walsh, who covered the story in this week's issue.

