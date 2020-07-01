Burton Snowboards moves summer sale online

For the first time in its 36-year history, all Burton Snowboards customers across the country and Canada can take advantage of its summer sale.

The Burton summer sale is one of the company's longest-running traditions. The discounts are usually only offered at select stores, including the ones in Burlington.

Now, the business is moving the blowout primarily to an online platform in response to the pandemic. The Burton storefront will also reopen for in-person shopping this weekend on limited hours.

Leaders say only about 10,000 people typically participate. This year, they expect 10 times more customers.

"It is a surprise that we had to make such a drastic shift because of COVID, but there's a nice silver lining in that we get to expand the sale out to all Burton customers," said Morgan Bennett of Burton.

"A huge thank you to Burton for providing opportunities for our youth to really get back outside again, to grow, to learn and connect when it's really needed most," said Zetty Weber of the Chill Foundation.

For the second year in a row, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Chill Foundation which inspires youth to overcome challenges through board sports.