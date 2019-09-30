Burton to hold public meeting on warehouse expansion

Burton will hold a public meeting this evening about an expansion to their warehouse facility in Burlington's South End Arts District.

Burton has plans to include a performing arts venue at the location and there have been talks that Higher Ground in South Burlington will move there.

In June, the Burlington City Council approved a zoning change allowing any performing arts venue to take over a warehouse owned by Burton Snowboards.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Queen City Brewing on Pine Street in Burlington.