Bus service between Killington and Rutland extends hours

A bus between Killington and Rutland is extending its hours this spring and summer.

The Rutland Herald reports that the service traditionally did not run past 6 p.m. between Easter and Thanksgiving. Selectman Jim Haff pushed for the longer hours, saying Rutland residents who work later shifts were having difficulties getting to and from work.

The Killington-Pico Area Association announced the extended service.

The association, town select board, Killington Ski Resort, and Marble Valley Regional Transit have been working to secure the funding.

Michael Coppinger, executive director of the Killington Pico Area Association, says businesses stepped up with money.

