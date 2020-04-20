Busch offering year of free beer to couples whose wedding plans were changed because of coronavirus

Busch is offering a chance to win a year’s supply of free beer to couples who had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus.

The company plans to select 250 winners using a social media sweepstakes.

To enter, couples have to post a photo of themselves on Twitter. The hashtags for the drawing are #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

Busch says couples should also share their revised plans for a wedding celebration.

Submissions are open until May 1, according to Busch’s sweepstakes website.

