Business Expo takes over SUNY Plattsburgh campus

A business expo in Plattsburgh is pushing people to shop local.

More than 160 businesses from insurance companies to advertising companies took part in the North Country Chamber of Commerce Business Expo Thursday at SUNY Plattsburgh. Nonprofits like the Elmore SPCA showcased adoptable kittens.

Organizers say the event let's people know about what's happening in their community and offers businesses the opportunity to connect and support each other.

"It just supports everybody. If we help one business and they are able to hire more people and they support other businesses, so everyone in the region benefits from that," said the chamber's Jody Parks.