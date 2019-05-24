Businesses and runners prepare for Vermont City Marathon

Runners have been preparing for the Vermont City Marathon for months and Sunday is the big day.

Traffic delays are expected Sunday morning, from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., with thousands of people headed to the area.

But those lacing up their shoes aren't the only people preparing. The managers of shops and restaurants on Church Street are busy preparing for more people to come through their doors.

"We actually open up earlier on Sunday -- at 7 o'clock -- so our customers can come down and watch the racers go by the first leg of the race," said Kim Blow with Leunig's Bistro.

Other restaurants agree that this is an important weekend for them. "We try and staff appropriately, have enough servers so we provide good service to everyone that comes in. We just really hope that people will come in and have a good time with us," said Shanley Brown with Sweetwaters.

Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad has an encouraging message to runners and believes all can do it. "Keep those feet moving forward, keep them pounding on the ground and you will find the finish line -- 26.2 is doable. Congratulations and keep it moving forward," he said.

The Channel 3 News will be 'On the Road' Friday night in Burlington with more on Sunday's race.