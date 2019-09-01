Businesses ready for Vermont's new smoking age

Vermont smokers under the age of 21 can no longer purchase tobacco or nicotine products.

Employees at smoke shops around the state were diligently checking ID's Sunday as the law took effect. It's the final step in a series of laws passed in July.

The first set included a 92% tax on all electronic cigarette and vaping products and a ban on all online e-cig and vape sales within the state.

The new law is meant to keep all forms of smoking products out of the hands of minors. But some retailers say their now-former customers under 21 have indicated, they'll just bring their business elsewhere.

"A lot of maybe 19, 20-year-old's kind of came and stocked up for a few months, but I think a lot of them are going to be going out of state to purchase, especially because you can't buy online here," said Justin Roberge of The Valley Vape Company.

Smoke shops like the Valley Vape Company also received an age calculator from the FDA. Employees there say they haven't gotten any updated signage from the state yet.