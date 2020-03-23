Businesses that remain open adapting to changing conditions

While many businesses around the region have shut their doors in response to state mandates, those that remain open are trying to adapt to the changing business landscape while trying to keep themselves and their customers healthy.

"Doing the right thing right now is washing often and the way to be safe is to be home and do what you're supposed to do. Our leaders have talked -- we should be listening," said the Burlington International Airport's Gene Richards.

.

Some places like the the airport have not closed down, but have seen a much smaller number of travelers. "We typically have around 10,000 to 15,000 per week, and we're down to about 100 per day," Richards said.

One Flyer is glad the airport is open because he's trying to make it home to Costa Rica before the country restricts entry. "I read that like they are going to cancel all the flights until May to my country, so if I don't get out of here right now, I'm not going to be able to get out of here," said Joe Alberado.

Construction has not come to a halt. Companies like PC Construction are no longer having employees come to their offices but their construction sites are carrying on business-as-usual. But if workers were to catch the virus on-site, it would mean a two-week shutdown at that location.

"Somebody tests positive, that job that they've been actively on -- the job is shutdown for at least fourteen days," said the company's Jay Fayette.

Fayette and others say they are fortunate to be operating during this outbreak, but they are still uneasy about the future. "We've not had any presumptive positive or positive COVID-19 instances throughout the company, so we're very fortunate there. The key is how long can that last," he said.

All they can do at this time is be as prepared as possible and hope that this outbreak comes to an end sooner rather than later.

