Busy time for local bakeries

While many will be thinking about spirits to drink this holiday, there are also plenty of baked goodies out there to eat.

Mother Myrick's Confectionery in Manchester has been in the festive spirit. They've whipped up some chocolate minty mousse cups to go along with some irish cream cheesecake, cookies and of course soda bread.

With Easter on the horizon, it's the start of a very busy and profitable time for bakeries all across the area.

"As far as sales are concerned, absolutely. It's a big part of the season in the year," Mother Myrick's Owner Jacki Baker said. "We like the change in the product as well as the store atmosphere. So, it really gives us a boost that way, as well as the customers coming in."

Mother Myrick's has been in business for over 40 years and is most known for its Buttercrunch.