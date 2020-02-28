Butterfly exhibit takes flight at Burlington's ECHO

Many of us in Vermont probably spend a lot of our winter cocooned up inside. But at ECHO in Burlington, there's a spot where you can spread your wings and learn more about some of our planet's most precious pollinators.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: So, obviously we have a butterfly exhibit here, people coming to see butterflies. What else will they be seeing when they come through the exhibit?

Billy Ernest/ECHO: Great question. So we have some cocoons for folks so they can pretend to be butterflies. We also have a butterfly tunnel so folks can sit and put on little caterpillar costumes and crawl through. And then they can put on their butterfly wings. We also have a little place where folks can color their own butterfly and then using the spectacular app, can actually bring it to life by using a tablet or their very own phone.

Cat: Talk to me a bit about that because that sounds neat.

Billy: Yeah. They're just coloring pages that have a QR code at the bottom. Guests can come and color it any color that they want to and put it in front of their phone and using the app, it literally projects it onto a screen with a little flapping butterfly. They can make it fly, they can take pictures.

Cat: What are kids' reactions when they see that?

Billy: Oh, it's really wonderful. They light up as soon as they see the butterfly come to life on the screen.

Cat: So, obviously people can come see live butterflies, too. Talk a little bit about some of the wonders and challenges of that.

Billy: Yeah, so some of the challenges-- we have live butterflies, right? And sometimes little guests will come in and they'll get a bit concerned that we have these big old butterflies flying around. But you know, what's really great is seeing folks enter the pavilion. And once they see that they're really surrounded by all these majestic flying insects, just seeing them get excited and light up. Our hope is to inspire the wonder of nature within our guests as they come through.

Cat: Are there any safety concerns for the butterflies that people need to know before they enter?

Billy: Yeah. So we have a short entry video that people watch before they go in. We are a USDA-regulated facility. And so we have to follow those protocols. Guests are asked not to touch the butterflies. But of course, since the butterflies are flying around and you can't really control them, they can fly and land onto our guests. And we have to ask them not to swat at them, not to pull them off themselves and instead ask one of our trained volunteers to remove the butterfly for them using a sponge brush.

Cat: Why is it so important that people learn and care about butterflies right now?

Billy: That's a great question. So our butterflies that are in this area are going to start coming back in the late spring and into summer. And butterflies are really important to the environment as far as pollination goes. They're carrying around and pollinating our flowers and our fruits. Which is a really important thing for the main overarching ecosystems in Vermont.

Cat: And they're struggling a bit.

Billy: They're struggling a bit. And we're seeing that with, for example, our monarchs that are coming through. Deforestation, destruction of habitat, removing food is kind of a threat. And also with climate change coming, we're seeing butterfly populations get affected by that, too. But there are ways that folks can help, too.

Cat: And people will learn about that here, too.

Billy: Yeah. We'll talk about butterfly gardens and the different types of food that they can eat, too. They have some nectar plants in there, as well as some rotten fruit because some of the butterfly species like to eat that. And also all the butterflies that we have come from more tropical areas. None of them are actually from here in the state of Vermont.

you have until Labor Day.