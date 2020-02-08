Buttigeig holds rally at Lebanon High School

Coming off the final democratic debate until Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig stumped throughout the Granite State Saturday.

Alongside representative Annie Kuster, Buttigeig held a Get Out the Vote Rally at Lebanon High School.

He took questions from the crowd on his policies on health care, school safety, and the economy.

The crowd was full of supporters but some people were undecided. We spoke to some people before the event who said they like Buttigieg but haven't warmed up to him or some of his policies just yet.

"I don't know his policies specific enough. He seems to be walking in the middle of the road. He was for Medicare for all and then he backed off on that. I respond to Pete's intelligence and his equilibrium," said undecided voter, Josh Manheier.

"I definitely think climate change and Medicare. I'm a big proponent of Medicare for all. I got to school in Vermont. We get a lot of Medicare for all support there on that level. On climate change, I think all of the candidates could be doing better on that issue," said Ariel Silver, also undecided.

