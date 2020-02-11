Buttigieg aims to repeat Iowa success in New Hampshire

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg hopes to repeat his success in the Iowa caucuses at the New Hampshire primary. He was out Tuesday making his last-minute pitch to voters.

He's trailing Bernie Sanders in the latest polls in New Hampshire but he told our Kyle Midura that he thinks he can make up that ground.

Kyle asked him about health care. Buttigieg has proposed a public option similar to what President Obama pitched in the early versions of the Affordable Care Act.

"The great thing about the moment we're in right now, even compared to what President Obama had to deal with just a decade ago, is the strength of the American majority that wants to see these changes happen, that expects the public sector to step up and solve this issue of uninsured Americans and inferior insurance. But crucially, most Americans also are not fans of the idea of kicking people off their private plans. I think the responsibility of campaigns and certainly as president solving this problem will be to hold that majority together to galvanize and not polarize," Buttigieg said.

Watch the video to see the full interview.