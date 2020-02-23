Buttigieg campaign looking to attract Vermont voters

Pete Buttigieg had momentum early in the democratic primary season and now is shifting some focus on Super Tuesday, where one third of the delegates will be awarded. Pete for America staff have arrived to Vermont and are preparing their campaign strategy.

A handful of volunteers met Sunday afternoon in Montpelier. They discussed ramping up canvassing and recruiting efforts in all parts of the state. Volunteers say it'll be an uphill battle, considering Bernie Sanders is Vermont's Senator.

But supporters think Buttigieg's stances are more moderate than Sanders' and appeal to people on both sides of the political aisle.

They say they want to send a message that Buttigieg's values are the same as Vermont's.

"Anyone who's sat through a town meeting, anyone who's had a hard conversation with a neighbor or just trying to figure out how do we get all of these voices to work together, that's a very Vermont thing. We live in small communities and we know how to make compromises that don't compromise our principles or our values but allow us to get things done. And I think that's Pete's message," said Vermont lead for Pete for America, Issac Dayno.

The campaign says they have 75 active volunteers in Vermont.