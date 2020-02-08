Buttigieg holds rally at Lebanon High School

"I believe this is our chance to win the era for a better America. And we better make the most of it..." said Buttigieg.

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is making a final plea to New Hampshire voters before they head to the polls on Tuesday.

"We are for ensuring that corporations and the wealthy pay for their fair share and that workers are empowered in this economy. Raising wages and building up things like the right to organize," said Buttigieg.

The former mayor of south bend Indiana kicked off his town hall by thanking his supporters - and trying to sway those still on the fence.

"I don't know his policies specific enough. He seems to be walking in the middle of the road. I'm a little confused. First he was for Medicare for all then he backed off on that," said undecided voter, Josh Manheier.

Some undecided voters say they like Buttigieg - but they have their eyes on other candidates too.

"We're looking for a progressive agenda and Bernie and warren have the strongest progressive agendas out there," said Ariel Silver, also undecided.

Buttigieg also had words for those doubting him - including democratic rival Joe Biden.

Without mentioning the former vice president's name - Buttigieg responded to his recent ad that insinuated Buttigieg is too inexperienced to be president - and comes from too small of a town.

"That's very much the point. There are so many communities, rural areas, small towns, industrial cities and even pockets of our biggest cities who have felt completely left behind by the ways of Washington," said Buttitieg.

Buttigieg heads to Nashua and Dover tomorrow. Bernie sanders will also be here in the granite state. I'll be at his rally as well. join us tomorrow evening for a look inside that event. In Lebanon.