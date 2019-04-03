Buttigieg says he can't live without his made in Vermont socks

A presidential hopeful loves his made in Vermont socks!

No, not Bernie Sanders. Well, maybe he likes them, too.

But we're talking about Pete Buttigieg. The Democrat told New York Magazine what he can't live without, and Darn Tough Socks were on his list. They're made in Northfield.

Buttigieg first started wearing them when the war vet deployed to Afghanistan. He's now the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. If he secures the nomination and then wins, he'd be the first openly gay president and the youngest. He's 37.