CAUGHT ON CAMERA: California officer saves man from burning house

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KOVR/CNN) - A California police officer has earned the title of hero after rescuing a man from a burning house.

A California police officer bursts into a burning house and saves the life of the man inside. (Source: KOVR/Grass Valley Police Department/CNN)

The Grass Valley Police Department rushed to help with the fire as neighbors alerted officers that a man was believed to still be inside.

Officer Jonathan Brown was running out of options when he made the decision to check inside a side door, according to the Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard.

"Luck would have it, upon looking inside with his flashlight below the smoke level, he was able to see what were the feet of a human being,” Gammelgard said.

Brown’s actions were captured on body camera footage. In the video, Brown snatches the man's feet and pull him from the burning home, risking his own life to save him.

"It takes something inside you to take it to that level,” Neil Stradinger, the man’s next-door neighbor, said.

The man inside is expected to make a full recovery.

