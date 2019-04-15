CBD: What we know, and don't, about the popular 'cure-all'

Cannabidiol, or CBD, has lately been billed as a cure-all.

The naturally occurring compound is found in cannabis and hemp, but it does not make people high. There are copious ads for over-the-counter products and supplements that promise CBD offers relief for pain, anxiety, insomnia and more. But how can you tell if these products are effective, or even safe?

This month, the Food & Drug Administration sent warning letters to several producers of CBD due to unsubstantiated claims that their products cure cancer or slow the progression of Alzheimer's Disease.

Céline McArthur spoke with University of Vermont child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about how to navigate the tricky world of supplements and miracle cure proclamations when it comes to CBD.

For more information on the statement from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on new steps to advance the agency's continued evaluation of CBD-derived products.