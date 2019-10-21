CBS News interviews Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez on endorsement

Sen. Bernie Sanders is getting a major boost to his presidential campaign, after his heart attack nearly three weeks ago.

Prominent left-wing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed him in front of more than 25,000 people at a weekend rally in New York City.

CBS News' Nikole Killion spoke with them in their first joint network interview after the announcement. Ocasio-Cortez explained her endorsement and Sanders addressed his health problems.

Reporter Nikole Killion: What do you say to people who look at what happened with regard to your heart attack, look at the fact that you're the oldest candidate in the race, and wonder if you have the stamina for four years in office?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont: Well, what I say is you look at the totality of a candidate... This is a record based on 30 and-- or 40 years of fighting for the working families of this country.

Nikole Killion: Congresswoman, I know when the senator was in the hospital in Nevada, you called him.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York: I did, yeah.

Nikole Killion: Is that when you offered your endorsement?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Yes, definitely

Nikole Killion: Why in that moment?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: It was a real gut check and it's saying-- and-- and by the way, neither me nor the senator cannot do this by ourselves.

Nikole Killion: As a woman of color, why back an old white guy? And is this the future of the party?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: I'm actually very excited about this partnership because it shows what we have to do in our country-- is that we have to come together across race, across gender, across generation.

Nikole Killion: Did you meet with other candidates before making your decision?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: I did, yes.

Nikole Killion: Senator Warren?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Yes, I did

Nikole Killion: What was that conversation like?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: I think she's a fabulous candidate... And so, frankly, Senator Sanders, Senator Warren and myself are all on the same team in the party.

Nikole Killion: If you are the nominee, senator, would you consider the congresswoman as your running mate?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Well--

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: I think I'm too young for that.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: There you go. She's answered. (LAUGHTER)

Nikole Killion: Would you work in a Sanders administration, a Sanders White House?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Yes, you would.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Well, I know-- I guess I know you'll ask. (LAUGHTER)