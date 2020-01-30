CDC: New Hampshire patients test negative for coronavirus

New Hampshire health officials say the two patients they were monitoring this week for signs of the coronavirus have tested negative.

The two patients were hospitalized early this week at hospitals in Littleton and Concord after they recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and developed respiratory symptoms.

Officials from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday that the tests sent out to the CDC came back negative and that the two patients have since recovered.

The highly contagious virus has sickened upwards of 8,000 people, primarily in China and the death toll has risen to 170. The World Health Organization is meeting Thursday to decide whether to declare an international public health emergency.

