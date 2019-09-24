CDC official testifies to Congress on mysterious vaping deaths

A top CDC official testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday about the growing number of vaping-related lung diseases popping up each day. At least eight deaths related to the mysterious illness have been confirmed so far.

Illinois mother Ruby Johnson told a House panel vaping nearly killed her 18 year-old daughter. "I'll never forget watching her cry that she literally couldn't breathe without excruciating pain," Johnson said.

Her daughter Piper was diagnosed with vaping-related lung disease. The CDC reports at least 530 cases of lung injury nationwide including several that were fatal. Most of the cases involved e-cigarettes containing THC, the psycho-active ingredient in marijuana, some involved only nicotine.

"We don't know the cause -- no single product brand substance or additive linked to all cases," said the CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat. She says the agency is struggling to keep up with the growing outbreak. "The epidemic is moving faster than our data gathering. We really are losing people in the meantime."

The CDC is also concerned about the growing epidemic of youth vaping. There's bipartisan support for the Trump administration's move to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, something experts say is driving the epidemic.

"We now have a whole generation of individuals that have nicotine addiction and very well a gateway to regular smoking," said the American Lung Association's Dr. Albert Rizzo.

But former smoker Vicki Porter testified that flavored e-cigarettes helps adults like her. "We want something that tastes good. Flavors make us continue vaping, not smoking.

Health officials stress the long term health effects of using e-cigarettes are still not known.

The CDC says two-thirds of the vaping-related lung patients are between 18 and 34 years-old. Sixteen percent are younger than 18. The agency warns young adults and teenagers should not use any e-cigarette products.

