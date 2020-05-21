CDC releases guidelines for reopening schools

School officials will have a long checklist to go through before reopening.

The CDC just released its guidelines for reopening schools across the country and includes big changes.

We looked through the guidelines and found recommendations including:

• Face coverings for staff and children older than two.

• No sharing toys or items.

• Social distancing and setting desks and seating six feet apart,

when possible.

• Installing physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions.

• Having children bring their own meals - and eating in the

classroom, not cafeteria.

• Staggering arrival times, bus seating and no field trips.

• Daily temperature checks.

Schools around our region will continue to use remote learning for the remainder of the academic year.

Click here for the entire list of CDC guidelines.