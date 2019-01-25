CLARIFICATION: Family sues police for public records

The family of a Vermont woman whose obituary gained national attention for its discussion about her opioid addiction sued a Massachusetts police department for information about the days leading up to her death. They sued for public records, but it is not a wrongful death suit.

WCAX News reported this story when video of Maddie Linsenmeir's booking was released. A headline in the story erroneously said the family was suing for lack of aid. While the family says Linsenmeir was denied medical attention, the lawsuit requested public records from police, records they say, the department was withholding.

The suit against the Springfield Police Department and city of Springfield says Linsenmeir was arrested in late September and later transferred to the custody of the sheriff's department. It says she was rushed on Oct. 4 to the hospital, where she later died.

"Our beloved sister and daughter was refused medical attention while in police custody. We are deeply concerned that the videos reflect a culture within the Springfield Police Department that affects people who are in SPD custody right now. We call on the City to explain why Maddie was treated this way and provide assurances that people currently in the care of the SPD are being treated humanely and receiving appropriate medical care. In the meantime, we will continue to look into what happened to Madelyn. We will also continue to advocate for the humane treatment of people everywhere who struggle with substance use disorder, especially those who are at the mercy of a criminal justice system that is clearly not equipped to respond to the opioid epidemic, a public health crisis that is unfortunately playing out in our country's courts and jails." - Linsenmeir family

"We are deeply disturbed by the events portrayed in these videos, which the City of Springfield did not provide until after we sued to obtain them. On behalf of Madelyn Linsenmeir's family, the ACLU of Massachusetts and Prisoners' Legal Services will continue to investigate the circumstances of her death. Police are accountable for the welfare of people in custody, including any failure to treat a person's sickness or injury." - Dan McFadden, ACLU of Massachusetts staff attorney

"All officers are trained to identify the signs and symptoms of substance use, and every police department has a policy requiring officers to get medical attention for sick and injured prisoners. No one should be denied medical care in a police lockup." - David Milton, Prisoners' Legal Services staff attorney

The Springfield Police Department has still not returned our calls for comment.