Check out this video of a 12-foot, Vermont-themed rocket shooting 5,800 feet in the air!

Courtesy: Eric Montbriand

The launch took place Saturday in a St. Albans field as part of an Apollo 11 tribute.

The builder, Eric Montbriand, captured this footage with a GoPro attached to the rocket.

The Champlain Regional Model Rocket Club members launch their rockets every third week of the month.