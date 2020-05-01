COTS Virtual Walk to take place Sunday

The annual COTS Walk will take place this weekend and due to the pandemic, it will be going virtual.

The annual fundraiser is usually the biggest event of the year for the Committee on Temporary Shelter and now they've had to make some adjustments.

This year they will be offering 5 virtual walks that people can participate in on Sunday, including one that takes place entirely online.

We're told each walk has a small booklet that can be downloaded on their website to guide the experience.

Click here for more information on donating or registering to participate.