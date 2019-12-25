COTS volunteers spread holiday spirit in Burlington

Burlington-area homeless had a place to spend the holiday, get warm food and company.

Two long-term COTS volunteers spearhead the group's Love and Blessings effort, which makes this possible.

"They're just so kind and generous. They are the kind of people in the community that you are just so happy that there is good in the world," said Becky Holt with COTS.

Tracie and Vince Carlos delivered lunch Wednesday afternoon. Along with food, they also brought guests at the Burlington day station 100 gifts.

Christmas Eve marked 37 years since COTS was founded.