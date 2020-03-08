WATCH LIVE: Vermont Announces First Presumptive Case of COVID-19

Vermont Health Dept link to more information:

https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus

“Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality. This new coronavirus can be serious and even deadly, but the state is mobilized to protect the health of Vermonters and we are prepared for the likelihood of more cases,” said Dr. Levine.

Officials say The adult patient is currently hospitalized and in an airborne infection isolation room. The person's travel and possible exposure history are being investigated. Officials are also trying to determine anyone who has been in close contact with the patient.

They are still waiting for confirmation on the case from the CDC.

The latest numbers show 224 Vermonters being monitored for the virus - 28 have tested negative so far.

We will have more information after the press conference is completed.