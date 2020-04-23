COVID-19 antibody tests may play important role in getting people back to work

(CNN) - It's one of the biggest question marks now facing our nation: When can Americans return to work?

Antibody tests may be a key component to getting people back to work. (Source: CNN)

As the country starts to see positive signs that stay-at-home orders and social distancing are working to help fight the spread of coronavirus, protests in several cities across the country are making it clear some Americans are getting antsy to get back to work.

The Food and Drug Administration commissioner said a test may be a key to help answer that question.

In a statement, Dr. Stephen Hahn said results from antibody tests, also known as serological tests, can help identify who has been infected and developed antibodies that may protect from future infection, as well as identify those still at risk.

He said those results can also identify who may qualify to donate blood that can be used to manufacture convalescent plasma - an investigation product for use with those who are seriously ill from COVID-19.

Hahn said the FDA is now working to make reliable antibody testing widely available by continuing to provide the opportunity for interested developers to request FDA authorization.