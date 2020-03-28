COVID-19 may cause construction delays in Burlington

COVID-19's effects on Vermont's largest city are now causing construction delays

Mayor Weinberger spoke about the embattled CityPlace project Friday.

He said Brookfield Properties, which manages the project, is warned of a possible delay in construction as a result of the virus.

That's planned for August, but the Mayor said it's too soon to tell if that's still reasonable.

"It would be an aggressive time table to get from where they are today to construction in the late summer or early fall but -- we may well have to acknowledge that this pandemic is creating further delays," says Mayor Weinberger.

The city demolished the mall on that site in 2017. It has remained a construction zone since.

