COVID-19 patient's son is NY's 3rd confirmed case of disease

The college student son of a New York lawyer who is hospitalized with COVID-19 has also tested positive, becoming the third confirmed case in the state.

Yeshiva University made the announcement Wednesday. The private Jewish university said it is canceling classes at the upper Manhattan campus where the student is enrolled.

The positive test result for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the student's father had become the second case in New York state.

The Yeshiva student had been quarantined at home in suburban Westchester County.

3/4/2020 9:40:26 AM (GMT -5:00)