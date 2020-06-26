COVID cancels Vermont fairs but you can still enjoy the food

Fairs all throughout the state are canceled due to the coronavirus, but Vermont's largest fairground is making sure you won't miss the food!

The Champlain Valley Fairgrounds in Essex Junction will be hosting a taste of the fair event next month. From July 24-26, the midway will have around 10 vendors selling all the favorite fair foods.

The event is free to the public. There will be some seating but they encourage people to drive in and bring their food to their cars to promote social distancing.

"People can drive in, purchase their food, take it back to their car and eat it, and it will be all your traditional fair food," said Jeffrey Bartley of the Champlain Valley Expo.

The buildings and shacks at the fair will not be used, instead, it will be tents and food trucks.