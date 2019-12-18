CPB cracks down on invasive hitchhikers on Canadian Christmas trees

Millions of Americans celebrate the holidays by putting up a real Christmas tree, and many of those tree are imported from Canada. But sometimes those trees have hitchhikers. Channel 3's Kelly O'Brien went to the border to uncover a Christmas crackdown.

Over one million cars travel through the Champlain Port of Entry each year and when authorities make a bust at the border it's not always what you think.

"We're inspecting numerous commodities," said Shane Needle, one of the CBP agricultural specialists who monitors the cars and cargo trucks that drive through the port of entry 24/7, 365 days a year. "Protecting the economy and natural resources of the United States."

Vehicles are stopped and searched and sometimes they catch what you would expect -- drugs and other contraband -- but that's not all they're looking for. "We regulate commodities that are being imported all throughout the world. It's a very complex position with a multitude of responsibility," Needle said.

There are over 2,500 agricultural specialists at port of entries coast to coast, inspecting millions of imported and exported products each year. "Meat products, plant products, propagative material," Needle explained. Their job is stop any tree, any shrub or any species that's not supposed to enter the United States.

Recently they preformed a Christmas tree operation at three New York ports of entry -- Champlain, Niagra Falls and Buffalo. But it wasn't the trees they were worried about, it's insects hitching a free ride.

"We inspected 170,000 plant units, captured 356 potential invasive insects making entry into the country," Needle said.

Many of those holiday trees were headed to the southern part of the country where those insects could be harmful. "Specifically -- yellow pine plantations and other timber industries," Needle said.

After they find non-native pests, the trees can continue on to their holiday destination. But the bugs are all picked off and sent out for testing. "If we don't know the species of that plant, we'll send it to our botanist for official identification," Needle said.

If you're ever unsure of what you can bring through the port of entry they have provided this handy list.