CSWD faces violation from Agency of Natural Resources

The Chittenden Solid Waste District is facing a violation from the Agency of Natural Resources, all about how it processes and stores glass.

The original notice of violation was sent to the district in April last year, but CSWD disagrees with the violation.

It says it owns the site off of Redmond Road in question and uses it as an embankment to store crushed glass.

"We maintain now and as we have since the beginning that the uses that we put glass to and then this case an embankment is actually explicitly spelled out in the document that describes approved uses," said Michele Morris, the Outreach and Communications Director for CSWD.

The Agency of Natural Resources and the Attorney General's office are looking into the potential violation.